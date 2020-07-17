Clear

'We thought that eerie feeling was going to go away,' Museums face grim future as COVID-19 continues

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 7:06 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is a very busy place.

On most days, it holds hundreds of visitors, but lately most guests have the place to themselves.

"Yesterday, we would normally be at 350, 400 guests, and we had 89," said Operations Director Jamie McDowell.

Right now, the Ropes Challenge Course, one of the museum's most popular exhibits, is closed. Social distancing reminders are posted in clear view, cleaning is around the clock and masks are encouraged. 

"We thought the that eerie feeling was going to go away, and we're slow right now," said McDowell.

COVID-19 continues to paint a grim picture for museums across the country.

Experts reported museums, across the country, are losing millions of dollars in lost ticket sales daily. Many could also face permanent closures.

While the children's museum is open, McDowell says the constant cash flow is at a standstill. 

To help make ends meet, McDowell says they've pivoted their educational programming.

The museum turned its traditional indoor summer camp into an outdoor experience with Museum in the Park.

During the shutdown, the museum also offered virtual Science at Home, where kids could create experiments with objects in their house. 

Museum leaders also turned its largest fundraiser, 100 Men Who Cook, into a virtual experience, along with an online auction. 

While the extra efforts have helped, McDowell says it's far from the usual mark.

"We're down considerably from where we were," he said, "We have a lot of different earned revenue streams, but at the moment, they're all pretty stagnant."

The museum, like many others, relies mainly on donations and earned revenue. McDowell says a good portion of their budget comes from admissions, memberships, birthday party bookings, Science Store and program fees.

For museum visitors, like Krista Willson, family trips are becoming a way of survival for facilities.

"I grew up in Terre Haute and we always went to museums as part of our school functions," she said, "It's incredibly sad to think that our kids, and our grandkids, aren't going to have that same opportunity if that disappears."

McDowell says there are ways for people to help the museum.

The facility is open to visitors. You can also stop by the Science Store to buy gifts, merchandise and other items. Parents can also sign-up kids for museum programs, or you can make a donation to the facility.

For museum information, visit their website or Facebook page

