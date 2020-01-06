'We still have questions we need answered...' Vigo County School board still finalizing spending cuts

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The big item on the agenda Monday was the discussion of the spending cuts, but before the meeting even started the board took it off the agenda. They said they still had more questions they need answers to before they can vote.

Vigo county school superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth spent a lot of 2019 explaining, answering questions, and coming up with solutions about the corporations' financial situation. Monday night, the school board was set to vote on those spending cuts.

"The board just wasn't quite ready to vote on it," Hank Irwin, the new board president said. "We just had a few more questions so we decided that it was best to make an informed decision."

They would be making very big decisions when it comes to this vote. It's something they all know needs to be looked at and considered carefully.

"When you think about taking buses and putting them in service for another year. When you think about the setting up of a committee that's going to look at school closure, the emotional issues surrounding the closings of schools, that's not anything to be taken lightly," Haworth said. "So we would like to get it as right as we possibly can"

The referenda for the school passed in November, but these spending cuts still need to happen to get the corporation back in the right financial place.

"What makes the referenda work is combining it with those spending cuts so the 2 must work together," Haworth said.

It was a pretty big crowd Monday. When the board announced they wouldn't be voting on or even talking about the spending cuts you could hear the whispers and people confused and a little upset. Both Haworth and Irwin said they expect the topic to be on the agenda next month.