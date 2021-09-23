"We still feel comfortable that we're not mandating it." Saint Mary of the Woods College sees few COVID-19 cases without vaccine mandate

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Wabash Valley college is crediting its COVID-19 policies to keeping campus almost entirely COVID-free.

Saint Mary of the Woods College has taken an opposite approach to control the pandemic.

They say it has served them well.

While many colleges have mandated vaccinations or charged extra fees to unvaccinated students, Saint Mary of the Woods credits providing education, resources and putting decisions in students' hands to controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Right now between students and staff, Saint Mary of the Woods College says they have less than 10 active COVID-19 cases.

That is under 2% of the campus population.

Erika Schweppe is a junior and resident's assistant at saint mary of the woods.

She says the low numbers have created a buzz in the air and excitement to be back full-time.

"Definitely more high-spirit than I've seen, like last year. People are very encouraged now that we see lower covid numbers and higher vaccination rates," said Schweppe.

The school's COVID-19 task force says over 50% of students and over 65% of employees are vaccinated.

What they credit their success to, is not mandating the vaccine.

They say putting the choice in students' hands has resulted in a positive response.

"We still feel comfortable that we're not mandating it. We know it's a big decision for some and for others it's not a big decision. And so we have taken the stance that we still want it to be voluntary and want people to do it on their own," said Janet Clark, Ph.D., the leader of Saint Mary of the Woods College's COVID-19 task force.

The low case numbers have even led some students like Schweppe to feel like things are almost back to normal.

She says things feel similar now to when she first drove through the gates of Saint Mary of the Woods two years ago.

"It's about as close to my freshman experience as I've had...Everyone is back out, active, and so this is, it feels pretty normal around here," said Schweppe.

With that normal feeling, Schweppe says she sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Seeing our numbers go down from last year is super encouraging because that's how much closer we are to like, being out of that completely," said Schweppe.

If anyone is interested in vaccinations, there are clinics available on campus for students, staff, families and the community.

They are held every Wednesday from 9:00-3:00 pm.