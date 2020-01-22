'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to give back to the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We told you about it in numerous stories, homelessness continues to be an issue in the Wabash Valley.

Wednesday, many are stepping up to answer the call.

The Vigo County homeless coalition is providing necessities to those in need.

Peanut butter sandwiches, canned goods, heavy coats, hygiene products, and other items will be handed out throughout the day.

Last year 25 coats were donated and this year it's increased to 75.

All of these items were made possible by the hands of volunteers.

News 10 spoke with Sandy Bush, who has volunteered for the past 6 years. She works on giving back year-round with hopes that one day it will make a difference.

"I'm hoping to see an impact but knowing we are not going to change the world but hoping to do what little we can do to alleviate problems, maybe just for that day but to be there," Bush said.

The nationwide point in time count is an effort to give resources to the homeless but it's also used to help secure grant money. The main goal is to one day lower the number of citizens living on the streets.

"We're taught to love our neighbor, so that's why we do it. We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference," Bush shared.

Donations will be given at multiple locations: