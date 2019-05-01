'We needed a change and it was the right thing to do,' Members of the magnificent seven celebrate their 50th anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- 50 years ago a group of seven Indiana State University students made history.

In 1969, those individuals peacefully protested on the campus by taking over the administration building with hopes to bring awareness to faculty and students.

Of the 200 people who said they would participate only seven showed up and that's how they got their name as the 'magnificent seven.'

After all these years, current and former students gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the anniversary and accomplishment.

News 10 spoke with one of the original seven members, Michael Shane Wright.

He told us that at the time they didn't exactly know what they were doing, they just knew something had to be done.

"There was a lot of emotion to it, we didn't exactly have it all figured out, exactly where we were heading but we knew we had to get going somewhere," said Wright.

Wright said the campus was behind the times and needed a desperate change.

"Indiana State at the time was kind of on the backward side socially and politically," said Wright.

On May 1st, 1969, he and six others took over the building to get the attention of the former President Rankin.

The seven members stood on the balcony and demanded lowering tuition, establishing a black studies program, open dorm visitation, more academic freedom for professors, better food service and more hours for the recreation center.

After several hours of protesting some of the demands were granted and the students handed the building back over to the University.

Wright said he never imagined this would have such an impact this many years later.

"I don't think I realized 50 years later we would be talking about it," said Wright.

Educator and author, Crystal Reynolds, made it her mission to document this important part of ISU's history.

"It's not just this iconic picture... here they are, you can talk to them and you can ask them "What were you thinking when you were sitting on that sofa? What were you thinking when you took over that building? What does it mean 50 years later? Tell me about it. So it's an amazing feeling, I'm actually really excited," said Reynolds.

Reynolds provided the original images for us to use in our newscast so that she could show others how impactful this takeover was.

Now, Wright wants to pass the torch on to the younger generations.

"I think there's still some room to go. I think we need to stay vigilant and keep building the bonds of togetherness and hopefully, they're doing that," said Wright.