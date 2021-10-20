"We need to be vigilant that it's going to building repairs" Vigo County residents react to proposed tax increase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Vigo County residents are concerned about a tax increase that could be coming in 2024.

But Vigo County School officials say they need this money to provide the best education to local students.

Some Vigo County residents told News 10 they felt their money was not being spent where it should be.

Vigo County Schools say its high schools are in dire need of upgrades.

There could be an eight, 24 or 36 cent tax increase on every $100 of property owned in Vigo County.

The goal of this increase is to help renovate or possibly rebuild the three high schools in Vigo County.

This problem is one Shaun McCrocklin, who has lived in Vigo County for 20 years, says was caused by drawing out the issue at hand.

"If things were managed better from the get-go, that we may not need any tax increase. It's, it's a matter of caring for what you have as the need arises," said McCrocklin.

School officials say they need these improvements for students to get a quality education.

Vigo County School Corporation's director of communication, Bill Riley says the schools have exceeded their expiration date.

"We need facilities that inspire students, inspire teachers, and currently, quite frankly, we don't have those," said Riley.

Riley says if you have any question as to why these tax increases to pay for new schools are needed to look no further than those it impacts most.

"Talk to a high schooler, talk to a current high schooler and ask if the facilities are serving them. Talk to the parents of a current high schooler and ask if those facilities are serving them well, they're not," said Riley.

McCrocklin says the school needs to be held accountable for where their money is being spent.

"If this tax increase is going for building repairs we need to be vigilant that it's going to building repairs," said McCrocklin.

Vigo County Schools have crunched the numbers on how much it could cost you and your family every year in taxes.