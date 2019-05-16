'We need to be responsible with the taxpayers money,' community members voice concerns as Vigo County leaders approve new jail location site

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- After months of debate, the Vigo County Council approves a portion of the former Stu's Golf Course as the site for a new Vigo County Jail.

This action was taken at Tuesday night's lengthy council meeting.

To give you a clear idea of where this site is.

The property is positioned behind Honey Creek Mall, and AMC Theaters and near the wastewater treatment facility, in Southern Vigo County.

It is considered plot one of the former Stu's Golf Course.

LINK | VIGO COUNTY COUNCIL APPROVES NEW JAIL LOCATION WITH A 5-2 VOTE

The council finally came to a 5-2 decision last night to approve the property.

Commissioners said there's room to build facilities for mental health or drug addiction.

The new jail will hold 500 beds.

The current jail only holds 268.

Even though the location is approved, council members Lisa Spence Bunnett and Chris Switzer both voted against this property.

They weren't the only ones who voiced their opinions to the council on the decision.

"We need to be responsible with the taxpayers' money that you are given, and no citizen that I know of is going to vote for a levee so you can tax us more on something we don't need that you're not thinking about," said Jasen Gibbens.

"So essentially what we're looking at is Vigo County choosing to make a decision that the most proactive thing we're going to do for poor people in our community is to build a bigger place to hold more of them," said one community member

News 10 also reached out to Sheriff John Plasse to see how he feels about this process finally moving forward.

"We are long overdue fixing this issue, and I'm glad we are finally taking steps to fix it," said Plasse.

An update is expected to be given to a judge by the end of the month.