'We need to be fair to these animals. They depend on us,' local humane society hosts free spay and neuter clinic for feral cats

The Parke Vermillion County Humane Society held a free spay and neuter clinic for feral cats Tuesday.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local humane society is stepping up in a big way.

The Parke Vermillion County Humane Society held a free spay and neuter clinic for feral cats Tuesday.

So far, they've been able to get nearly 250 cats fixed this year.

The services were free of charge, and it's all thanks to a grant the shelter received.

It allows feral cats to be spayed, neutered and given rabies shots.

87 feral cats were signed up to get spayed and neutered at the clinic on Tuesday.

One of those cats getting fixed was dropped off by Cristel Love.

"It comes around almost every day, so I've been feeding it. It started getting more friendly, and so there's an overpopulation of cats that I'm sure everybody is aware of, so I just thought if I could save some kittens," said Love.

It's cats like the one Love brought in that breed and eventually bring more kittens back into local shelters.

That's why those at the humane society said it's crucial to get these feral cats fixed, but also your pets.

"Just because of the outdoor populations. The feral community stray, whatever you want to call them. If you let your inside cat outdoors during the day and it's not spayed or neutered, it's going to mate," said Brenda Boatright.

Brenda Boatright is the shelter manager.

She said they enjoy providing this service to help out the local community, but they can't do it all themselves.

"We don't have the staff or the volunteers to go and trap and bring them in, so this is for those people that can help us out even if they have to borrow our traps. We definitely need the community's efforts here. We tell everybody all the time and other shelters say it too, the feral cat population is not a shelter problem," said Boatright.

Love hopes others help do their part to reduce the number of unwanted cats.

"You go into the shelters and you see all of these cats that are waiting for homes, and it's like you have to do something. We need to be fair to these animals. They depend on us," said Love.

The shelter is working to plan another upcoming spay and neuter clinic in September.

An official date has not yet been set.

