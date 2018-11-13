Clear

'We need people here that we can trust...' new life for a old plant in Terre Haute

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission took a bid from Saturn Petcare to take over the old Pfizer plant building.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Saturn Petcare inc. has put a bid into the Vigo County redevelopment commission.

The company want's to move into a long-time vacant factory in the Vigo County industrial park. 

On Tuesday, the redevelopment commission met with 2 representatives from Saturn Petcare.

They talked about Saturn moving into the old Pfizer building bringing a new company and hundreds of jobs to Terre Haute. 

Saturn is a company that makes and distributes dog and cat food and they're looking at bringing that company to Terre Haute.

"We came down to look at it and loved it," Kevin McManus, the chief financial officer for Saturn Petcare Inc. said. "Loved the opportunity here." 

The county has owned the property and building for years.

The redevelopment commission says the building was not very adaptable to be just anything.

They had to find the right company to come in and they think they've done that. 

"We're just thrilled beyond imagination," Steve Witt, President of the economic development commission said. 

Saturns bid was for just $1, but they will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Which they hope to fill with local people.

"We need people here that we can trust to run the facility while we're at other location," McManus said. 

"Obviously, that's why we're in the business," Witt said. "To bring new employment opportunities to the people of our community." 

The redevelopment commision has to wait at least 30 days before they can accept Saturns offer. 

"I hope in 30 days that we are able to acquire the plant and we can start construction and make it into a wet pet food plant," McManus said. 

Saturn Petcare said they hope to hire at least 200 people in the span of 5 years.

They also say the starting salary is a little more than $18 an hour.

If they do get approved their plan is to start production by 2020.

