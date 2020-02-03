'We need closure and justice and i will not stop until we get it.' Wabash Valley Woman brings awareness to her missing father

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday, February 3rd is National Missing Persons Day across the country. Everyone has a parent, sibling, child, or neighbor they see every day. No one expects them to mysteriously disappear.

National Missing Persons Day is a time dedicated to bringing awareness to the population to focus those few extra minutes to try and recognize and help find a missing person.

It might be surprising to learn that every day in the United States, over 2,000 people are reported missing. That's according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year. The FBI counted over 85,000 open missing person cases in 2018.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says people disappear quite a bit more often than people think. It's the parents' and families' worst nightmare. He says someone always knows something, and to never be afraid to call the police if you think you have information.

"If you're ever in that kind of situation, call," Plasse said, "Then they can stop worrying a little bit more and at least they know something instead of not knowing and worrying themselves sick," Plasse says there is no tip too small and you should put yourself in the family's shoes.

This is a problem that hits close to home for a Wabash Valley family.

LINK | SILVER ALERT CONTINUES FOR MISSING DAVIESS COUNTY MAN AFTER OFFICIALS USE A HELICOPTER IN THEIR SEARCH

A roller coaster ride through a nightmare. That's the way Lori Jones is describing the disappearance of her father Dan. He's been missing for the last six months. She shared with News 10 what it's like to be in a situation you never thought you'd be in.

August 3rd, 2019. That's the day that the unthinkable happened to the Grannan family. Dan Grannan was at his home in Washington, Indiana. His grandson had just seen him that night. Two days later, Grannan had disappeared without a trace. His wallet, keys, and cell phone were on the table beside his bed leaving his family speechless and left to pick up the pieces.

"Our family desperately needs answers," Grannan's daughter Lori Jones said, "It has taken such an emotional toll on us. There are no words to describe what this does to a person."

Jones says he was a well-known figure in the Washington community. He was on the board of zoning and owned several rental properties. It makes his disappearance that much more hard to swallow. Jones thanks the Daviess County Sheriff's Office for their relentless pursuit of her father, but knows someone out there knows something.

"We are getting tips like crazy," she said, "I get tips daily and the police follow every lead, but then nobody will talk to them because they're scared."

It's been six months since the disappearance of Dan Grannan, and Lori Jones says the family is losing hope and patience. "We are begging the public, please....please," she exclaimed, "We know somebody knows something. We need closure and justice and I will not stop until we get it."

If you know anything about Dan Grannan's disappearance, you can contact the Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 812-254-1060 or an anonymous tip line at 812-254-5970.

Lori Jones says her family will also be hosting a candlelight vigil this Saturday, February 8th, to spread awareness of this case. It's on Dan Grannan's 73rd birthday.