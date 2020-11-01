"We might not make it through a second shutdown..." one business owner fears the worst as Illinois restaurants take a step back

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Sunday is the last day The Reflections Family Restaurant will be open for in-person dining.

"It's scary because today's our last day, that's all we have. I'm going to try to keep everybody working, the crew that I have right now, and we'll see how that goes," said owner Diego Herrera.

A shutdown is a reality he and many Illinois businesses face yet again. Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered COVID-19 restrictions for all Illinois counties in the Wabash Valley as case numbers rise.

"We were shut down for 3 1/2 months the first time. Business dropped about 80-90% and there was no money, I mean at all," said Herrera.

The restrictions are in place for bars and restaurants.

It's devastating for Herrera, as he'll have to take a huge step back once again.

Once he closes the door on Sunday, Herrera hopes it's not forever.

"I've invested so many years in this business, not just me but my wife and my kids. You can't just let it go I mean so I'm going to do my best to just keep it going, and I'm hopeful things work out," said Herrera.