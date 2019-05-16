Clear
'Change can be kinda of scary, so we just want that opportunity to earn you trust,' Horizon Health prepares to take over ambulance services in Edgar County, Illinois

Horizon Health is preparing to take over EMS service in Edgar County. That's as the Edgar County Special Service Area Ambulance will stop operations on June 1st. Staff at the hospital said they're looking forward to the new service. Not everyone in the community feels the same.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- As one door closes, another one opens.

That's the case for a business in Paris, Illinois.

You may remember we told you last month, after 15 years of service, the Edgar County Special Service Area Ambulance will stop operations on June 1st.

That's as Horizon Health has been awarded the 911 contract for Edgar County.

That means ambulance service to the seven townships in the county will now be provided by the hospital instead.

The hospital has ordered a third ambulance and another emergency response vehicle.

The county will be losing five ambulances and two response cars from the ECSSA.

Samantha McCarty is the EMS Director at Horizon Health.

McCarty said staff are very excited for their new service

Not everyone in the community feels the same.

"We know that change is hard, and to most people change can be kinda of scary, so we just want that opportunity to earn your trust. We are completely confident in our staff and we want to show you that we are caring," said McCarty.

"What happens if it's an elderly person can they drop an ambulance and get somebody over to where they need to be? I mean it could be somebody dying," said Marie Wilson, Paris resident.

Horizon Health is hosting a community forum Tuesday evening for those that have questions about the new EMS service.

That's at 5:30 CST at the hospital.

