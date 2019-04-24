'...It's going to be rough,' staff speaks out as Paris, Illinois ambulance service prepares to close

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- A business in Edgar County, Illinois will soon be closing its doors.

After 15-years of service, The Edgar County Special Service Area Ambulance will officially stop services on June 1st.

The county board has awarded a bid for services to be operated by Horizon Health instead.

The owner of ECSSA said Horizon Health has taken on the five year bid for nothing.

Not even a penny.

That means taxpayers will no longer be paying a two percent tax to help fund the ambulance service.

Right now, the service covers seven townships.

Those will all be taken over by the hospital.

By closing the ECSSA, the county will also be losing five ambulances and two response cars.

Staff at ECSSA said they're sad to say goodbye to the community.

"Some of the people that have worked here were here when Dee started this ambulance service in 2003, so you know they've spent 16-17 years of their life serving the community and people are upset about it. We know a lot of people from being there to take care of them in their time of need and it's going to be rough," said Eric Shaughnessy.

"I've lived and grown up in this community, so it's very disappointing that I'm going to have to find another position either with our Illiana operation or outside.. to provide 9-1-1 services. This is my passion," said Adam Webb.

Representatives from Horizon Health did not want to speak on camera, but they did send us a statement.

It reads in part 'we are excited for the opportunity to offer this service, and believe we are the best entity to provide a quality service at the lowest cost.'