'We just want to spread kindness' one local group is making kindness their main goal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- February is random acts of kindness month and one local group is making sure to spread it.

SPPRAK or special people performing random acts of kindness has been in Terre Haute since 2011.

Their main goal is to encourage others to spread kindness throughout the community.

Today they visited the local Farmers Market where they set up a booth and gave away free gift bags.

Each bag contained items like hand soaps, sanitizer, decals, buttons and pencils.

They hope that by giving out free items like these, that people will pay it forward in the future.

Jolen Harper is a member of SPPRAK and she commented on the importance of the smaller things in life.

"So much negativity going on that it's just nice to make someone smile or feel good and you never know just something as simple as this might be something to give that person a spark and joy for the day," Harper said.

SPPRAK is always doing something new, to find out more about their program click here.