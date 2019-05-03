'We just want to bring people to Terre Haute...' people are hoping the mall's new owner brings new life to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's no secret that brick and mortar stores are slowly closing.

With online shopping taking over the world it's hard for them to stand a fighting a chance.

It seemed like honey creek mall in Terre Haute was on the track for that too.

"Back in uh like when I was in high school, we used to come here and it would be packed on Friday nights there would be people everywhere and then we just went in there and I was telling my kids who one is in high school I said this is so sad this used to be so busy in here and it's just bare, It's sad," Meghan Yongblood, longtime Terre Haute resident said.

Recently it was announced CBL industries, owner of the mall, sold the property to Out of the box ventures.

It's a subsidiary of a real estate development firm named Lionheart Capital.

This was a $14.6 million sale.

Now residents of Terre Haute are hoping the new owners bring new life into the dying mall.

"I'm hoping maybe for like maybe like a target or like a HomeGoods. Something that will bring families here...something that's not around this area anyway something that's new and fresh," Yongblood said.

Everyone's wondering what will happen to the mall.

At this point, we don't know any specifics of what will happen to the mall or what the new company plans on bringing in.