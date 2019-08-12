Clear
'We just wanna make sure we can do whatever we can to keep our kids safe.'

Vigo County Sheriff's Deputies are working hard to keep your kids safe every day.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Whether it's on their way to school or while they're in the building, county, city, and state officers work hard every day to keep your kids safe.

"It's a year-round awareness thing you know we don't allow harmful things in school's weapons drugs," John Plasse, Sheriff of Vigo County said. 

It's a fear that has become more real each year and has had officers all around the country taking extra steps to keep students safe.

"From now into the future that's a never-ending goal," he said. "We just wanna make sure we can do whatever we can to keep our kids safe."

Vigo county deputies are apart of a school safety council. That's where Sheriff John Plasse said they discuss how to respond to different situations that may involve your kids' safety.

Whether that's a bus accident, weapons in the school, or even drugs on the campus.

You'll remember last year a student at West Vigo Middle School brought laced gummies to school. That landed another student in the hospital.

Plasse said making sure things like that don't happen again is their top priority.

"We work closely with the school corp to make sure the kids are safe. That's our number one goal. I think safety is number one because if you're not safe you're not going to be able to learn in that environment," Plasse said. "If you're worried about what's going on around me or something bad may happen you can't focus on your studies, but if the kids feel safe that's our number one goal," he said.

Plasse said they will do whatever it takes to make sure all of the kids stay safe. He said right now Sheriff's Deputies and Terre Haute Police are doubling their efforts on school bus safety.

He hopes just the presence of an officer in the areas where a lot of the violations happen will help.

