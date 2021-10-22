"We just think these things are just so important." Clark Co. Illinois Eyeing A New Trail System

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- Clark County Illinois is hoping to make something old into something new.

Land containing part of the Old National Road could become a new trail system that will run through Clark County.

The Old National Road was the first federally funded highway. It started in 1811 in Cumberland, Maryland. The road eventually came through Marshall, Illinois. The project ended before reaching St. Louis due to a loss in funding. Now, the road could have new life after it's been purchased.

Matt Davidson is the Director of Business Development with the Farnsworth Group. The group is partnering with the county to develop the trailway. Davidson said talks of a trail had been around for years. The idea is pushing ahead now thanks to county support.

"It's easy to talk about things," he said. "But, it's hard to accomplish them. The Clark County board didn't just think about it. They stepped up."

Davidson said the county board assisted with a feasibility test to see if a trail would be possible. Now, the group and county are moving forward with plans for the trail.

Another important aspect of the development is the community. Community meetings have been held across the county. These meetings are to inform community members of the trail's plans and allow them to ask questions.

While Davidson said the feedback has been positive, many may still wonder where the funds for the trails will come from. Davidson said they want the funding to be 80/20. He said he hoped 80 percent of the funds would come from grants. Then, the 20 percent would come from the community.

Still, Davidson believes that the trail could become a much-loved part of the community.

"People take pride in their stuff," he said. "And they'll take pride in this. And they're really excited."

Davidson also said the trail would benefit the community in many different ways.

"We just think these things are just so important," he said. "They make communities more liveable. They provide health and wellness for individuals and seniors and families of all ages. I think it makes areas more attractive to want to locate your family there."

For more information on the National Road Trail System, click here.