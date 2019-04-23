Photo Gallery 12 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old building in Terre Haute has a new purpose.
The Vigo County Historical Society is currently in the process of moving into their History Center on Wabash Avenue.
That move left the society's old building o South 6th Street up in the air.
LINK | A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM? THE FORMER VIGO COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM TO BE TURNED INTO BED AND BREAKFAST
Last week, we told you the building is under new ownership, with owners planning on turning the building into a bed and breakfast.
They told us they want to continue to allow people to access the historic home.
"We just hope that this is something that can make the city proud. Make our community proud. Something that can really showcase this gorgeous neighborhood. This is just one of the many great homes that are in this neighborhood," new owner Jevy Lenderman told us.
The owners plan to remodel the home over the next couple of months, with plans to open in the spring of 2020.
Related Content
- "We just hope that this is something that can make the city proud..." New owners of old Historical Society home talk about bed and breakfast plans
- A Night at the Museum? The former Vigo County Historical Society Museum to be turned into Bed and Breakfast
- Historical society unveils unique exhibit
- Community Spotlight: The Vigo County Historical Society
- Humane Society has message to pet owners
- Bed bugs found at veterans home
- Cyber scammers target Sullivan historical society mailing list
- Humane society holds one-stop shop for pet owners
- Pumpkin Works owners planning to retire
- Moving Day (s): Vigo County Historical Society working on the move to their new building