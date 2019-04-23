Clear

"We just hope that this is something that can make the city proud..." New owners of old Historical Society home talk about bed and breakfast plans

The owners plan to remodel the home over the next couple of months, with plans to open in the spring of 2020.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old building in Terre Haute has a new purpose.

The Vigo County Historical Society is currently in the process of moving into their History Center on Wabash Avenue.

That move left the society's old building o South 6th Street up in the air.

Last week, we told you the building is under new ownership, with owners planning on turning the building into a bed and breakfast.

They told us they want to continue to allow people to access the historic home.

"We just hope that this is something that can make the city proud. Make our community proud. Something that can really showcase this gorgeous neighborhood. This is just one of the many great homes that are in this neighborhood," new owner Jevy Lenderman told us.

