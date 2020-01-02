Clear

'We have to stand up and say something,' Community members share their reaction to recent anti-Semitic acts

Recent reports say anti-semitic acts are reaching an all-time high. Members of the Wabash Valley give News 10 their reaction to the recent attacks.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 8:25 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Recent reports say anti-Semitic acts are reaching an all-time high.

According to New York City Police, a recent stabbing is the ninth attack against Jews in over a week.

The most recent occurred on the 7th night of Hanukkah. A man pulled out a machete and stabbed multiple worshipers celebrating the festival of lights.

News 10 spoke with Arthur Feinsod, president of the Interfaith Council in Terre Haute.

When asked to do an interview, he didn't hesitate because he tells us silence is only going to make matters worse.

"It needs to be out in the air it can't be put under the rug. I think that's a problem, it's not going to just go away. It will reappear in the most vicious ways if we don't talk about it openly and stand together on these issues," Feinsod said.

Sylvester Edwards, president of the NAACP in Terre Haute agrees with the need for no longer staying in silence.

"The problem is this... silent America. There's a lot of good people, we as a people as Americans have to stand up and say something because bad people do not change things for the better," Edwards explained.

Both Edwards and Feinsod tell us it's up to the community to stand together in times like these.

There have been more than a dozen attacks on the Jewish community since December 23rd.

