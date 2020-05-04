'We have to do something different,' Vigo County to offer mechanic inmate program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's office is giving inmates a unique opportunity after release.

With help from Ivy Tech Community College, they've created a new program that teaches inmates mechanic skills.

Inmates would be selected for the program through a screening process. If selected, they would get the chance to complete the program.

Upon completion, inmates could be eligible for an ASE certification.

In the county, there is a rather high return rate. Sheriff John Plasse says that has to do with outside support and opportunities.

He tells us he's hopeful this program would be a solution to the problem and offer skills to the working world when released.

"We gotta do something different, were overcrowded. Those numbers are on the decrease but we still have people coming in every day, making mistakes and getting locked up. So we need to think outside the box, we need to do things that are gonna help people," said Plasse.

Ivy Tech is currently trying to come up with some form of scholarship for the funds.

There is a need for mechanics in the area, so the program would help contribute to the need.

Unfortunately, it is currently being put on hold because of COVID-19. However, Plasse is hopeful it will start back up again and provide inmates a second chance.

"There are good people in jail, they just made a bad choice. I mean there's some obviously that wouldn't be a good fit but there are many that would be. So we're just trying to do what we can and maybe give them something to look forward to once they get out of here," Plasse explained.