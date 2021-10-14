"We have some big goals as a region.." Local groups submit their READI Proposals

WABASH VALLEY, IND. (WTHI)- After months of planning and research, two groups in the Wabash Valley are ready to share how they plan to invest the state's money.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced the READI initiative back in May. The goal of the grant is to fund regions that propose ideas that will develop and keep a workforce. The state plans to invest $500 million across the state.

Greg Goode is president of the Wabash River Development Authority, one of the local groups. They have submitted a proposal for a $300 million investment. The proposal also includes 42 groups in the region that exemplify the grant's idea of workforce development, tourism, quality of life, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Goode believes the West Central Indiana Region could attract workers from all over.

"We think given our important clusters of higher education institutions, a very strong K-12 educational environment, our healthcare clusters, and just important leadership in multiple sectors," he said. "Including shipping, global supply chain, that someone could live in one of these great communities."

Wabash River RDA are not the only local region competing. Indiana Uplands, which includes Crawford, Greene, Martin and Lawrence counties, has also submitted a proposal.

Tina Peterson is the President and CEO of Indiana Uplands. She says research from the proposal has shown that her region has a lot to offer as well.

"What we learned from that analysis was that great opportunity exists in the Indiana Uplands," she said. "Our key industry sectors are growing significantly."

Peterson said the development of the proposal was a community effort.

"As a part of the process, we not only listened to our stakeholders," she said. "But we also invited stakeholders from across the region to submit proposals. And we received more than 270 suggestions for projects and programs."

Before READI was announced, Peterson said Indiana Uplands was already doing a lot of work in the region to develop the local workforce. Still, she says the grant money would mean a lot to the region.

"We have some big goals as a region," she said. "We want to grow our population. We want to grow our post-secondary attainment. We want to grow per capita income."

For more on READI and the submitted proposals, click here.