'We have major concerns of having another business in the area...' Northern Terre Haute residents fight new Dollar General

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People living in Northern Terre Haute are not happy about the plan to build a Dollar General in the area.

More than 20 people were at the meeting tonight to voice their concerns.

They say it’s a recipe for bad things to come.

“We have major concerns of having another business in that area”

That’s what one person yelled after the area planning development meeting Wednesday night.

Plans for a Dollar General in North Terre Haute is causing an uproar from people in the community.

“We don’t want Dollar General to open in our area,” Connie Joseph a North Terre Haute resident said.

Construction for the building has already started. Joseph and her neighbors say they don’t want the business coming into their neck-of-the-woods.

“If the people in our area don’t support that store it’s not going to do well,” Joseph said. “Then what are they going to do? They’re going to move out and they’re going to leave an empty building with a bunch of trash around it.”

At the area planning development meeting Wednesday night the committee tabled the discussion for a later meeting.

The executive director for Vigo County Area Planning, Jared Bayler explained the petitioner for the area contact their office earlier in the week with concerns.

“They cited development delays some of which were related to major infrastructure improvements,” he said.

Despite the development, the people living in the area are still concerned and upset.

“The area planning commission is putting it in their back pocket and walking away from us,” Joseph said.

Bayler said there have been two other attempts to rezone in the area. Those times the people living there could voice their opinion and they stopped the rezoning process.

This time, however, he says that really isn’t an option because the building has been approved and they have the proper permits to continue with the process.