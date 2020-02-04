VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Hospitals across the country needs about 36,000 units of red blood cells every day. Right here in Indiana, about 350 units are needed every day to supply the local need. Just one donation could save the lives of about 3 people.

Theo Boots the Executive Director for Southwest Indiana for the American Red Cross and she’s a blood donor.

"I always say if I can do it anyone can do it because I have a deathly fear of needles and it really doesn't hurt,” she said. “I just can't look at it because I have a fear of needles but it really doesn't hurt. It's just you know, a little bit of a prick and then like I said only about 10 minutes or so to actually collect the blood."

Right now Red Cross across Indiana needs more people like her.

"Coming off of a tough time to collect, which December is always a tough time to collect, because of the holidays and the weather and now with the flu, we are at a critical need for blood,” she said.

She said because of the flu, many people haven't been able to donate. On top of that, a few blood drives have been canceled because of the weather which has left them at a critical need.

"We have less than a 3-day blood supply for O+ and O-,” Boots said.

She said if you have had the flu you need to wait to donate until all of your symptoms are totally gone and you're feeling really good. If you haven't had the flu she said now's the time to donate.

"If you're healthy and you’re feeling good we really need you to think about considering donating blood,” she said. “You have the opportunity to save up to 3 lives."

The Red Cross does have 2 blood drives coming up in Terre Haute. The first one is on February 12th at Union Hospital from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The second one is February 15th at Cannonball Harley Davidson from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. So, you have a chance to donate.

You can always call the Red Cross at 1-800-redcross or visit their website, here to find a place to donate near you or determine if you are healthy and eligible to donate.