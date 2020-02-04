Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"We have less than a 3-day blood supply for O+ and O-..." The American Red Cross needs your help with blood donations

The American Red Cross is asking for people to donate blood. After weather and the flu, they are at a critical shortage.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:06 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Hospitals across the country needs about 36,000 units of red blood cells every day. Right here in Indiana, about 350 units are needed every day to supply the local need. Just one donation could save the lives of about 3 people.

Theo Boots the Executive Director for Southwest Indiana for the American Red Cross and she’s a blood donor.

"I always say if I can do it anyone can do it because I have a deathly fear of needles and it really doesn't hurt,” she said. “I just can't look at it because I have a fear of needles but it really doesn't hurt. It's just you know, a little bit of a prick and then like I said only about 10 minutes or so to actually collect the blood."

Right now Red Cross across Indiana needs more people like her.

"Coming off of a tough time to collect, which December is always a tough time to collect, because of the holidays and the weather and now with the flu, we are at a critical need for blood,” she said.

She said because of the flu, many people haven't been able to donate. On top of that, a few blood drives have been canceled because of the weather which has left them at a critical need.

"We have less than a 3-day blood supply for O+ and O-,” Boots said.

She said if you have had the flu you need to wait to donate until all of your symptoms are totally gone and you're feeling really good. If you haven't had the flu she said now's the time to donate.

"If you're healthy and you’re feeling good we really need you to think about considering donating blood,” she said. “You have the opportunity to save up to 3 lives."

The Red Cross does have 2 blood drives coming up in Terre Haute. The first one is on February 12th at Union Hospital from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The second one is February 15th at Cannonball Harley Davidson from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. So, you have a chance to donate.

You can always call the Red Cross at 1-800-redcross or visit their website, here to find a place to donate near you or determine if you are healthy and eligible to donate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Macy Deckert

Image

Hey Kevin 2-4-2020

Image

Loogootee hosts virtual reality driving simulator

Image

Vigo County students host donut shop - learning a valuable lesson in the process

Image

New law in Illinois allows students to cast their vote during the school day

Image

Indiana coal bill

Image

Veteran housing moving along

Image

Providing for students with disabilities

Image

Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

Image

Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans