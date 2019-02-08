TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Frigid temperatures and wind chills returned to the valley on Friday.

Last week, during the dangerously cold weather, Reach Services in Terre Haute opened it doors as a warming center for the homeless. Now, one woman says more must be done.

Martina Hull, community outreach team leader at Reach Services, started a conversation after she posted a video on Facebook. The video highlights the overgrowing problem with the homeless population and the need for change.

In the video, Hull says, "We have got to do better. We have got to do better as a community. I know you guys are awesome. And, we did some amazing things in these last couple days for these people. They are so grateful."

Hull says she felt inspired to post a video to Facebook after she says it was a tough goodbye to the several people they hosted.

"I had to return them {those in need} to their camps and not know what the future was going to hold for them with the still cold weather," she said.

Since the video has been posted, it has received dozens of likes, comments, and shares.

"I feel truly humbled, gracious, and grateful that we have such an awesome community that will rally behind a cause like this," Hull said.

Hull talked to the Vigo County commissioners on Thursday. She says they are on board, but say it will be a process.

"A bunch of agencies in the community and government agencies are realizing that something needs to happen," Hull said. "Something more permanent needs to be established."

Hull says a warming and cooling center would allow agencies to come together at one set location to provide people the help they need.

With the help of others, Hull created an online petition. It currently has more than 2,000 signatures.