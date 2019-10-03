‘We have a lot of hauntings in downtown Terre Haute’: Hood publishes book about ghosts, hauntings of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Is Terre Haute haunted? Well, Ashley Hood is providing answers to that very question. It’s all in her book Haunted Terre Haute.

Hood released the book in September. She told News 10 the History Press approached her about writing the book. She said she has always dreamed of becoming an author. The book explores the places and stories of the ghosts of Terre Haute.

“The ghost part is really great, but so is the history,” Hood said. “You get a little bit of both when you start researching these places for ghosts, like not only do you find out well maybe this place is haunted by this person who used to live there, but you also get the history of the location.”

Hood said it’s not just graveyards and abandoned buildings that are haunted.

“Everybody, of course, knows the tale of Stiffy Green, but we’ve also got a haunted salon in Serendipity Salon. We’ve also got the haunts of ISU, which includes a ghost named Karen, and also Barfing Barb.”

These are just a few of the stories included in Hood’s book. You can learn more about these stories on a walking tour lead by Hood.

Kacy Horne from Baltimore participated in a tour on Wednesday with her family. Horne said she's been interested in paranormal activity since she was little. She has taken ghost tours in Ireland and the United States. She decided to learn about Terre Haute’s hauntings while visiting family in the community.

“I’ve loved ghost tours ever since I was little, so whenever there’s a chance to take one, I take the opportunity,” Horne said.

You can meet Hood at an upcoming book signing on October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baesler's Market.