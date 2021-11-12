'We have 2,000 people in Vigo County that have Alzheimer's disease..' Health officials are urging memory screenings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100 thousand Hoosiers are suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. 215,000 are unpaid caregivers.

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, Laura Forbes with the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter says now is a great time to have those tough conversations.

"With the holidays coming up what we find a lot of times with the Alzheimer's Association is that many families are getting together for the first time in quite a while and they may start to see those signs and symptoms for the first time and wonder what to do."

Dr. Steven McDonald at Union Hospital says this is an issue impacting many local families.

"Nationwide there are about 6.2 million people who have Alzheimer's disease and doing the math that means we have 2,000 people in Vigo County that have Alzheimer's disease and I would venture to guess many of those 2,000 are unaware."

Dr. McDonald says memory screening can help with the early detection of this terrible disease. He explains the most common one.

"Moca, Moca stands for Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam. That's our standard. We administer that test as an exam where 30 points is a perfect score we figure most people should get around a 25 or so those individuals that get a maybe 18 or 12 certainly they may have some evidence that they may have some dementia on board."

The Alzheimer's Association says some early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's could be difficulty completing familiar tasks or confusion with time or place. Dr. McDonald says it's important for loved ones to speak up if they see something off.

"Only in the most rarest of circumstances does the patient themselves ever recognize that they themselves have Alzheimer's disease "

This weekend the Alzheimer's Association is putting on a virtual caregiver conference. Health officials will explain what your next steps could be after a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Click here for the link.