Clear

'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the community after heavy rains flooded the area

Major storms flooded several parts of southern Clark County Wednesday evening. Community members came together in a time of need to help recover damaged properties.

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI)- Flood waters have gone down for the most part in areas around the valley, but late Wednesday night, people in southern Clark County were busy protecting their homes and businesses from the rising water.

The rain started around one Wednesday afternoon and dropped about six inches of rain within just a few hours.

The heavy rain continued throughout the day, ending just before midnight but at that point, much of the damage was already done.

West Union Cafe is one of the businesses that saw an impact from the flooding first-hand.

The entire back portion of the restaurant was filled with water.

Owner, Kaycee Adams, told News 10 that once the rain started it didn't stop for hours.

"It didn't stop raining and we took on too much water," said Adams.

The sheriff's department and several members of the community came together to place sandbags around several of the entrances.

Adams told us that she feels thankful for the support from the community during a time of need.

"West Union is just sometimes unfortunate but at the same time we're fortunate than most places because our family and friends and our community they pulled together in a matter of 10 minutes," said Adams.

West Union Cafe will be closed for the rest of the day to continue the cleanup.

Adams tells us that there is still much more to clean up around the restaurant and encourages as many volunteers as possible to help out with the efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers continue...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the

Image

Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°

Image

Flooding in West Union - Phone interview with Kaycee Adams

Image

Tracking rain and flooding across the Wabash Valley

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

TH Rex practice

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Jalen Cardinal

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus