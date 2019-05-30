'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the community after heavy rains flooded the area

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI)- Flood waters have gone down for the most part in areas around the valley, but late Wednesday night, people in southern Clark County were busy protecting their homes and businesses from the rising water.

The rain started around one Wednesday afternoon and dropped about six inches of rain within just a few hours.

The heavy rain continued throughout the day, ending just before midnight but at that point, much of the damage was already done.

West Union Cafe is one of the businesses that saw an impact from the flooding first-hand.

The entire back portion of the restaurant was filled with water.

Owner, Kaycee Adams, told News 10 that once the rain started it didn't stop for hours.

"It didn't stop raining and we took on too much water," said Adams.

The sheriff's department and several members of the community came together to place sandbags around several of the entrances.

Adams told us that she feels thankful for the support from the community during a time of need.

"West Union is just sometimes unfortunate but at the same time we're fortunate than most places because our family and friends and our community they pulled together in a matter of 10 minutes," said Adams.

West Union Cafe will be closed for the rest of the day to continue the cleanup.

Adams tells us that there is still much more to clean up around the restaurant and encourages as many volunteers as possible to help out with the efforts.