'We find that a majority of the homes don't have working smoke alarms...’local groups team up to install free smoke alarms for those in need

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Local groups across the Wabash Valley come together to keep you safe.

Representatives from the American Red Cross, The Terre Haute Fire Department, and Protect the Precious have teamed up to install smoke detectors, and the best part, it's a free service.

They went door to door and focused in on the Maple Avenue neighborhood.

Hastings Munsey received a free alarm.

She said prior to this, she had no smoke alarms in her home.

"I'm a full-time student. I work two jobs. and you know you don't have a lot of money that can go towards buying those things, or you don't even have time to go out and buy those kinds of things. So it's really nice that they're able to come in and actually do it for you, so you know it's there, it's done and you don't have to worry about it," said Munsey.

Representatives from the Red Cross said they often see many homeowners without proper smoke alarms.

"We find that a majority of the homes don't have working smoke alarms. Either they have them that are expired. Maybe the batteries haven't been replaced recently, or they just haven't been maintained and therefore they're not working at all," said Kristina Chapman.

Even if your neighborhood didn't get picked today for installations, you can still get a smoke detector installed.

In Indiana, you can call your local American Red Cross.

In Illinois, you can request a free smoke alarm to be installed in your home, also through the Red Cross.