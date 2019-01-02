'We feel like we're being encroached on...' New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward in process

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been an issue that's been going on for months in northern Vigo County.

A Dollar General being built on North Clinton Street.

The people living there are not happy about their new neighbor.

"They didn't listen. We were tabled twice so that we couldn't give any input to the thing at all," Robert Bryant, a Clinton Street resident said.

Bryant lives on the farm across from the new Dollar General.

It's a place his family has lived for over 100 years.

"My grandson is the 7th generation on this property," Bryant said.

He said the Dollar General will only bring trash, traffic and lower the property value.

"I'm concerned about what it's going to do to our neighborhood," he said. "it's not enhancing the neighborhood whatsoever."

The construction of the Dollar General has been going on for months and is almost done.

According to the executive director of area planning, Jared Bayler, there wasn't much the neighborhood could do.

"In the past, the neighborhood along North Clinton Street have enjoyed the luxury of speaking in opposition to the rezoning for this exact same project," Bayler said. "The property that the developer chose was already zoned correctly for this development."

Wednesday was just about approving the division of the existing building from the excess area around it.

Bayler said at this time there's not much else neighbors can do.

Bryant made it clear he and others who live there will not be shopping at the Dollar General.