Clear

'We feel like we're being encroached on...' New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward in process

The area planning commission approved another part to move forward with the Dollar General in Northern Vigo County. Executive Director said there's not much neighbors can do.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been an issue that's been going on for months in northern Vigo County.

A Dollar General being built on North Clinton Street.

The people living there are not happy about their new neighbor.

"They didn't listen. We were tabled twice so that we couldn't give any input to the thing at all," Robert Bryant, a Clinton Street resident said.

Bryant lives on the farm across from the new Dollar General.

It's a place his family has lived for over 100 years. 

"My grandson is the 7th generation on this property," Bryant said. 

He said the Dollar General will only bring trash, traffic and lower the property value.

"I'm concerned about what it's going to do to our neighborhood," he said. "it's not enhancing the neighborhood whatsoever." 

The construction of the Dollar General has been going on for months and is almost done.

According to the executive director of area planning, Jared Bayler, there wasn't much the neighborhood could do.

"In the past, the neighborhood along North Clinton Street have enjoyed the luxury of speaking in opposition to the rezoning for this exact same project," Bayler said. "The property that the developer chose was already zoned correctly for this development." 

Wednesday was just about approving the division of the existing building from the excess area around it.

Bayler said at this time there's not much else neighbors can do.

Bryant made it clear he and others who live there will not be shopping at the Dollar General.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Gradual Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Image

Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Image

Latest on a Hutsonville fire

Image

December was warmer and a lot less wet

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak