'We do everything we can to be as safe as possible,' Local tattoo shop prepares to re-open with precautions

It may look a little different the next time you enter Scars and Stories tattoo shop. News 10 spoke with the owner to find out what they're doing to keep clients and staff safe when they re-open next week.

Posted: May 7, 2020 9:58 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It may look a little different the next time you enter Scars and Stories tattoo shop.

In order to re-open after the pandemic, non-essential businesses must follow certain guidelines.

News 10 spoke with the owner, Branden Martin, to find out what they're doing to keep clients and staff safe when they re-open next week.

Here's what we've learned:

  • Clients and staff are both required to wear face masks.
  • Tattoos are done by appointments only, walk-ins are prohibited.
  • Cleaning will be done more frequently.

Martin tells us he's taking no short cuts when it comes to staying healthy.

"We have barriers on everything, we don't cross-contaminate, we go through multiple glove changes. We do everything we can to be as safe as possible, us wearing masks will be one extra step that will help," said Martin.

While Martin is excited to see the doors back open and clients coming in, he asks that people stay patient with the overload of requests.

"This goes for all the artists in town, just be patient with us. We are not allowed to take in walk-in traffic or walk-ins for setting up appointments so this is all new for everybody. We promise to get to you," said Martin.

If you'd like to set up an appointment, click here.

