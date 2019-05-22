'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Children in our community need your help.

That's as several sit on a waiting list in hopes of being assigned a court-appointed special advocate.

CASA cases are plenty, but volunteers to handle those cases are few.

Right now, there are 56 CASA volunteers in Vigo County.

Unfortunately, there are more than 140 children on the wait list to get help.

Without a CASA worker, these cases can't go through the court system

That means children and their families have to wait it out until a worker is assigned to their case.

Darby Scism is a CASA volunteer who just wrapped up her first case.

Happily, it ended with an adoption.

She said she's learned so much from this experience and hopes others will consider volunteering for the sake of the children.

"The longer a child is in limbo, and that uncertainty has to be scary. Not knowing whether they're going to be reunited with their family. Not knowing whether they're going to get to stay with their mom and dad," said Scism.

"We deal with a lot of darkness. With the increase of the problems in our community, it's there, we know that. A lot of times people think that well, because it's not really necessary in my backyard, I'm not, it doesn't really pertain to me, but it does," said Glenna Cheeseman, Vigo County CASA Director.

If you're interested in learning more about CASA and becoming a volunteer, the group is hosting an open house this Friday.

There, you can ask any questions you may have.

That's from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex.