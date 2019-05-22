Clear

'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the children

CASA cases are plenty, but volunteers to handle those cases are few. Right now, there are only 56 CASA volunteers in Vigo County. The organization is asking for help from the community for the sake of the children.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Children in our community need your help.

That's as several sit on a waiting list in hopes of being assigned a court-appointed special advocate.

CASA cases are plenty, but volunteers to handle those cases are few.

Right now, there are  56 CASA volunteers in Vigo County.

Unfortunately, there are more than 140 children on the wait list to get help.

Without a CASA worker, these cases can't go through the court system

That means children and their families have to wait it out until a worker is assigned to their case.

Darby Scism is a CASA volunteer who just wrapped up her first case.

Happily, it ended with an adoption.

She said she's learned so much from this experience and hopes others will consider volunteering for the sake of the children.

"The longer a child is in limbo, and that uncertainty has to be scary. Not knowing whether they're going to be reunited with their family. Not knowing whether they're going to get to stay with their mom and dad," said Scism.

"We deal with a lot of darkness. With the increase of the problems in our community, it's there, we know that. A lot of times people think that well, because it's not really necessary in my backyard, I'm not, it doesn't really pertain to me, but it does," said Glenna Cheeseman, Vigo County CASA Director.

If you're interested in learning more about CASA and becoming a volunteer, the group is hosting an open house this Friday.

There, you can ask any questions you may have.

That's from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Warm & Muggy. More Rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather expected to hold out for Tony Hulman Classic

Image

Sullivan County kids receive an up-close look at animals

Image

First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

Image

West Terre Haute man creates shadow box to hold fallen THPD officer's awards

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Fighting alcohol addiction

Image

Local leader wins award

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $26,000 for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

EMS Appreciation Week

Image

'We deal with a lot of darkness,' Vigo County CASA in need of volunteers for the sake of the childre

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts