'We can't start forgetting about our veterans,' local veterans frustrated there will be no Veterans Day parade in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-running tradition in Terre Haute will be no more.

The Vigo County Veterans Council made the announcement there will not be a Veterans Day parade this November.

The Veterans Council said the cancellation is due to a lack of interest in the parade.

It is unclear if that lack of interest comes from the community or those that put the parade on.

Michael Panaranto and Paul Kester are local veterans who have been going to the annual Veterans Day parade for years.

They're disappointed to hear this year's celebration has been canceled.

"We look at Illinois and Indiana being on the line. I think there's a ton of veterans that are going to be upset and probably outraged because we're not showing the support for the veterans that we should," said Kester.

Although things may be turning out a little different than expected this year, these men will not let these veterans sacrifices go unnoticed.

"We can't start forgetting about our veterans. We still have people overseas in I don't know how many countries at this time. Two big ones for sure now are Iraq and Afghanistan, so we're not going to start forgetting them before they even get back home," said Panaranto.

Panaranto said they're working to make new plans this year.

That includes a static display, a meal and even a band for everyone to come out and enjoy with the veterans.

"This post will do something. Like I said we'll be working on some sort of commemoration ceremony to honor our comrades. It will be a good day here regardless. VFW 972 will not forget our veterans" said Panaranto.

Veterans hope the parade will eventually make its way back into the Wabash Valley.

"Hopefully this is a wake-up call to have people step up to help do this. Hopefully yes, by next year we can have bigger and better than we've had in the past," said Kester.

These upcoming plans are still in the works, but post 972 hopes to have things finalized soon.

Either way, they will still be honoring everyone that has served this upcoming Veterans Day.