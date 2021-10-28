"We believe you're strong enough to do this." How Parents Can Get Kids Through COVID-19 Vaccination

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- While states across the nation gear up to soon vaccinate kids under 12, those children may not be ready to get the COVID-19 shot.

Laura Purcell is a mom of two kids, ages six and nine. She said her children will get the vaccine once it's approved.

"My children will be getting the COVID vaccine," Purcell said. "Because I'm looking at the science, and I'm looking at those trials that have been done."

Still, Purcell said her kids are a bit nervous to receive the shot.

"I think my kids are a little bit conflicted," she said. "Because no kid likes shots. It's never a fun experience. They've heard about some of the side effects. They know there's a good possibility they may have a sore arm."

So, what can parents do to ease their child's nerves about the vaccine? Experts say it begins with the attitude of the parents.

Missy Burton is the clinical supervisor coordinator with the Hamilton Center. She said parents set the tone of the experience with their attitude.

"I believe our children are going to reflect what they hear from the adults in their environment," Burton said. "So, one of the things we can do as adults is just sit down and ask them what anxieties do you have?"

Burton said talking with your kid can help them better understand the situation. Parents should consider their child's age when determining how to approach the conversation.

The thoughts and concerns from kids should help parents determine the best route in the vaccine process. If kids want to be vaccinated but are nervous in the doctor's office, consider bringing a comfort item or holding their hand through the process.

Overall, Burton said the reaction of a child towards the vaccine comes from their environment. She said parents should also take stock of their anxieties while moving forward in the vaccine process.

"If that adult can manage that anxiety about their child getting the vaccine," she said. "I think we can show the children we believe that you can handle this. We believe that you are strong enough to do this.

For more CDC information on kids and the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.