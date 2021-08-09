"We believe health decisions are best made by individuals..." Vigo County Commissioners release statement on COVID-19 mandates

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Commissioners in Vigo County have released a statement regarding COVID-19 and mandates within the county.

The letter was signed by the three county commissioners, Brendan Kearns, Chris Switzer, and Mike Morris.

In the statement, they said, "we believe health decisions are best made by individuals, not national health agencies."

The commissioners said people should be able to make their own decision regarding masking, and they do not support governmental mandates and orders on how people chose to move forward.

They went on to say they would respect any decision made by the Vigo County School Corporation when it comes to masking mandates for kids as they go back to school.

