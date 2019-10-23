We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to fix the community drug problem - here's what they said

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four candidates are running for Terre Haute mayor in the November 5 election. A Republican, a Democrat, and two Independents.

This week, we are taking a closer look at each of the candidates - a different question each night.

On Monday, we asked each candidate how they felt about a potential casino moving to Vigo County. On Tuesday, we asked how each candidate would bring permanent, good-paying jobs to the city.

Now, we are talking a look at treating the drug problem in our community - so there are more workers to take those jobs.

The question: "A lot of what we hear is that employers have the jobs but they can't get people to pass a drug test to take those jobs. What can we do to fix the drug problem in our community?"

Independent Pat Goodwin

"We've got to support the different agencies that can help reduce the drug problems that we have here. Drug addiction at its core is hopelessness and so we've got to give these folks hope. Of course, it's a chicken or egg situation. If you have the jobs people have more hope and they don't go down that path of drug addiction. But if you have a drug addiction problem, it's hard for them to get the jobs. So, we've got to try and break that cycle."

Republican incumbent Duke Bennett

"It's a struggle because I hear that a lot too. If you can't pass the basic drug test then you're done right there and you're probably not gonna change your behavior. You're just gonna take a job where you don't have to take a drug test. And so that keeps people trapped down in that lower-income job opportunity area. Where there are these good jobs out there I mean $20 an hour and full benefits..that's a pretty good wage in Terre Haute Indiana, but if you can't even get over the first step you're probably never gonna get that opportunity. So, I just ask people to make good choices."

Democrat Karrum Nasser

"The drug epidemic is not just in our community but it's throughout the whole state. We just need to be mindful that a lot of that does go to the drug avenue it's because they've lost hope. So the best way to give hope back to people is by empowering them to be able to provide for themselves and their family. We might need to look at something with the employers to be able to give a probationary period to maybe have them fill shifts or positions that maybe they're having a hard time filling with outside people. That maybe if they give somebody a chance that's trying to better themselves, that would be a win-win situation for not only the employer but also the community as well."

Independent Shane Meehan

"Got a lot of prescription drugs out on the street. Um, a lot of meth ya know coming from over the border or just made here. That would be a tough one...that's a tough one to deal with anywhere you go. Um ya know you can always give people counseling or try to get them help but at the end of the day, you gotta find a way to stop drugs from coming into the community. Um, that's a lot to do with law enforcement giving them the ability and what they need in order to shut things like that down."

On Thursday, we will ask the candidates to look at the future of Terre Haute.