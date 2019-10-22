Clear

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to bring good-paying jobs to the city, here's what they said

We asked each candidate: "Vigo County recently ranked fourth highest for unemployment in August. What would you do to bring good-paying, permanent jobs to the area?" See what they say here.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On November 5, Terre Haute residents will cast their ballots in the municipal election.

One of the things they will be deciding is whether they want current mayor, Duke Bennett, to continue - or do they want a new person in that position.

This week, we are giving you a closer look at the mayoral candidates by posing them specific questions each night.

On Monday, the candidates talked about a potential casino being built in the city. You can find their answers here.

Tuesday's question: "Vigo County recently ranked fourth highest for unemployment in August. What would you do to bring good-paying, permanent jobs to the area?"

Independent Pat Goodwin

"Of course we want to continue with the economic development efforts that we've been doing up to this point but we also need to shift focus to growing our own economy. And that means a lot of different things. But it means encouraging small businesses. It means supporting Launch Terre Haute which is a local business incubator. It means investing in small businesses and in our kids and their ideas so they can stay here in Terre Haute and grow their businesses. My goal 20 years from now is that the business leaders in Terre Haute are our kids today."

Republican incumbent Duke Bennett

"The Governor is rolling out the 21st Century program that's gonna help us with some local dollars to train people for those better-paying jobs. It's not that you have to go back to school per se but you have to upgrade your skills for some of those newer manufacturing-type jobs. So I think it's an across the board thing. From high school all the way to people who may be close to retirement..if you want to be back in the workforce you have to have the skills that are required. And as the mayor, all you can really do is partner with other people. Ya know we don't have the funds to do that. We don't get funds for that. But we've gotta find a way to make sure whether you're coming out of high school or somebody who's been in the workforce for a while that you're adaptable to these new jobs."

Democrat Karrum Nasser

"Currently we have about 1,500 jobs in our community that aren't being filled right now. And a lot of that is if you talk to employers it's because we struggle to have a skilled workforce...skilled employees to be able to do those jobs. So I think part of the casino money we mentioned I want to utilize it for economic development, economic empowerment to allow these people that do want to have a job but don't necessarily have the skills to fulfill those to be able to get grants and so forth to be able to enhance their skills."

Independent Shane Meehan

"We've got to clean up a few things here in Terre Haute. One of the main things people look at when trying to invest in an area or bring good-paying jobs is how do your schools look? How do your roads look? Sidewalks and is the community clean where people would want to invest in that. So, I think if we can clean up just those few things..I think you'd get a lot more investment here in town. Good paying jobs that would come here."

On Wednesday, we will ask the candidates to address a growing drug problem in Terre Haute.

