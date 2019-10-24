We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they see for the future of city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has been working to give you a closer look at the four candidates running for mayor in Terre Haute.

Each night, we've asked the candidates a different question.

Now, we've asked the candidates a short and simple question: What do you see for the future of Terre Haute?

Independent Pat Goodwin

"I try to think long term. So, we always seem to be reacting or dealing with urgent situations in Terre Haute. I want us to be making decisions that will pay off for our children. I want to be able to say 20 years from now that we started some new things in 2020, 2021, and those years that paid off in 20 years. Those were the changes that we needed to make that put Terre Haute on a course for success."

Republican incumbent Duke Bennett

"It's an exciting time right now when we look at the potential of a casino, the convention center, the outdoor activities. We are turning into more of a tourism destination but what that means to me is that we are diversifying our economy. We still are heavy in manufacturing. It's just a different kind of manufacturing than it was 50 years ago. Retail has suffered. So if you kinda look across the board from healthcare to retail to manufacturing, education...we have a lot of diversity. We've gotta keep building upon that."

Democrat Karrum Nasser

"We have a lot of positives going with us right now with the convention center as well as the possible casino. I just think we need a mayor that is visionary and not only thinks about decisions that are going to affect us today but for the next 20 or 30 years. I think we need to look ahead. The mayor currently always talks about the property tax caps as being a hurdle he's had to overcome during the 12 years he's been in there. Well, there's gonna be other issues that come before us. We might not know what those are currently but we just need to be able to have a plan in place to be able to tackle those when those problems do come before us."

Independent Shane Meehan

"I see a positive one. I see a very positive future coming for Terre Haute. If we can all get together and work together and come up with good answers. Ya know for things that are going to benefit our entire community and try to move the entire community forward. Give everybody a voice and I think Terre Haute's got a bright future ahead of it...a very bright future."