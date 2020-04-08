Clear

'We are really struggling,' Local shelter seeks help from the community during COVID-19

The pandemic has made an impact on many local businesses in the Wabash Valley. But there is one that is in desperate need of help and that's the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The pandemic has made an impact on many local businesses in the Wabash Valley.

But there is one that is in desperate need of help and that's the Terre Haute Humane Society.

As a non-profit, donations are the source of stability. They are the reason food is supplied, lights are turned on, and animals are properly cared for.

Right now, the shelter is struggling to maintain all of those things. Staff, food, and cleaning supplies are extremely limited.

"We have always depended on the community, and I know the community is struggling and everybody is struggling to find stuff but we are really struggling to find stuff that is a necessity for us," said Sarah Valentine, the manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Bottles of bleach and bags of food are being used daily. Valentine says the supplies are only becoming slimmer, as donations have slowed down drastically. 

"The donations have all but stopped almost and that really hurts us because that's how we keep the lights on and water going and buy the food for our animals here. We need the help of the community still," said Valentine.

These are the items that the shelter is in need of most:

  • Gallon-size bottles of Clorox
  • Wet and dry, cat and dog food
  • Paper plates and plastic cutlery
  • Monetary donations

The shelter is currently closed due to COVID-19, however, you can call anytime to discuss donations. (812) 232-0293.

You can also ship these items to their location: 1811 S Fruitridge Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47803.

