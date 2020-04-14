VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Here's how things break down right now, Indiana health officials said Tuesday and Wednesday they anticipate seeing the highest number of people in hospitals to be tested.

After that, in about 10 days we could see the highest number of confirmed cases. Then, in May we could see our peak of deaths from the coronavirus.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department tells us what we could see locally in the coming days.

"So what we're thinking, we're gonna see a lot of people in the hospital. This means more testing to be done which might result in a lot more positives in the next 10 days," Elder said.

She said the models are saying the peak for deaths in Indiana is going to hit in May.

"Hopefully that is something that doesn't reach the numbers that they think it will," she said. "But, we could see the last death of coronavirus up until August."

So, Elder is asking everyone to continue to social distance, wash your hands, and wear face masks to help keep all the numbers low, because everything with this virus is 2 weeks behind.

"Know that we're not in the clear yet," Elder said.

So, what about recoveries? The Vigo County Health Department said that number is harder to pin down.

"At this point, the recovered cases are kind of a gray area," Elder said."We don't wanna put out a bunch of recovered numbers that we're not sure if they really fit the guidelines well."

The guidelines from the CDC are if you have 2 consecutive days worth of testing with negative results or 3 days without a fever and 7 days post symptoms you can be labeled recovered.

Elder said those numbers are just hard to track.

"Giving recovery numbers at this point doesn't give a good picture of what's going on in our county, because of how few numbers we have and how few people were able to get tested in the beginning," she said.

Elder said right now they are waiting on more guidance from the state when it comes to the number of recovered.

Of course, we will continue to follow this and tell you as soon as we know more.