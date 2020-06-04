Clear

"We are here for the whole community..." Terre Haute group wants to bring change to the city

A group in Terre Haute is trying to start a conversation to make a real change in the city and county.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday night was different than the protests that have been going on at the Vigo County courthouse. Dozens of people gathered in Fairbanks park to talk about how they can make a change in the community. Not only in the black community, but the community as a whole.

It was a day for reflection, education, and change.

"I have never seen Terre Haute come together like this before and it has moved me so much," Dominique Morefield, one of the event's organizers said. 

Morefield said a lot of people do see the problem in Terre Haute and want to help make a change, but there are some people who don't.

"A lot of people are under the impression that we don't have a problem here in Vigo County, but a lot of us know that we do have an issue," she said. "We just want to give people a chance to voice their experiences and hear them out. That way we can build on this and effect real change."

Morefield and many others are a part of a group called The Reform Movement of Terre Haute. It's change that, Morefield said, could help everyone. 

"Because the black community is the one that's in need right now, but we are here for the whole community," she said. "Yes, black lives matter, and in order for them to matter, we have to have a real change here. Because all lives do not matter until black lives matter."

She said if people want to make a real change, she knows they can't just stop at protests.

"We fully support protesting, and we want to keep protesting, but we also need organization and a direction to go in after the protests have caught people's attention," she said. "We've been heard by the community, but we also want to make sure that tangible change is made in the community."

The group said they will be having more forums like this in the future. They want to talk about other problems going on in the community and address them.

You can follow them on their Facebook page, here to see when they have more events.

