"We are a living people..." Remembering the Native American Tribes of the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- During November, many places honor the Native Americans that once inhabited the lands.

In Indiana, several tribes lived throughout the state. The largest tribe was the Miami. The tribe broke out into several smaller settlements, including the Wea tribe. The Wea would eventually settle in the Terre Haute area, along the Wabash River.

Diane Hunter, tribal historical preservation officer of the Miami tribe, said the Wea and other Miami tribes were like other Native tribes. The men hunted, women ran the villages, and everyone contributed to the community gardens. But, this way of life changed over time.

"That's how our lives were," Hunter said. "But began to change once we had European contact and adopted various things we could get from Europeans."

A location change also came with the new contact with settlers. October marked 175 years since the removal of the Miami Tribe from the state. Hunter said the removal came after years of ceding land to the United States. The removal moved most of the Miami to Oklahoma, where the tribe is headquartered today. But, many remained in Indiana. Hunter said Indiana has the second-largest amount of Miami tribal members.

"Today, we have about 820 citizens living in Indiana," Hunter said. "And we work to serve those citizens as well as to preserve and protect places of importance to Miami people."

Hunter said the work of the tribal office is important because it reminds others that Natives are very much living today. Because of this, Hunter said it's important that Native Americans are included in historical conversations.

"Nothing about us without us," she said. "So, engage with us. Talk to us before moving forward."

While much of what is known about Native Americans today is in our country's past, Hunter also reminds others that Natives can be a part of today's world too.

"We are not just people of the past," she said. "We are a living people."