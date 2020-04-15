'We are 911 strong,' Saying thank you, to those behind the scenes keeping us safe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- This week celebrates National Telecommunications Week and now more than ever... it's important we say thank you to those behind the scenes.

Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the workload of operators and first responders.

In Vigo County, they are answering roughly 500 calls a day and 3,000 calls in a single week.

Meanwhile, many of them are also concerned about their own health conditions during the pandemic.

911 Director, Vickie Oster, tells us the current situation only represents resilience and strength from her team.

"This time shows how truly dedicated my staff is to their job and this community," said Oster.

Oster tells us that even with the high call volume, right now it's important to help keep all operators and first responders safe.

This comes after the most recent passing of Terre Haute firefighter, John Schoffstall.

"Our heart goes out to the Terre Haute Fire Department for their loss, we certainly don't want to subject any other first responders to go out there to put themselves in danger," said Oster.

If you place a call to 911, make sure to give operators as much information as possible, including those who may be experiencing virus symptoms.

"We are 911 strong so we will be here whenever needed," said Oster.