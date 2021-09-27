PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - The Covid-19 pandemic has taken the lives of nearly 700,000 Americans.

On Sunday a few local organizations hosted a special event in remembrance of those lives lost.

Horizon Health along with other local organizations hosted We Remember: A Tribute Event Sunday evening in Paris, Illinois.

It's for anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one during the pandemic to covid or other circumstances.

The free event featured live music, the dedication of a memorial wreath, and a memorial slide show.

It also included prayer, and a luminary for each life lost.

Organizers say it's so important that everyone gets a chance to give a proper goodbye because Covid took that away from them.

"They all experienced the same hardship as far as hospital visits...hardships as far as minimized funeral services...so everyone was invited to participate," Horizon Health Marketing Manager Erin Frank said.

The event was meant to be a time of reflection for all who attended -- to remember all the good times they shared with their loved ones.