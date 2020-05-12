Waterworld in Washington, Ind. will not open for the season

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather warms up...you may want to jump into a local pool. COVID-19 may impact that.
That's the case in Washington, Indiana. City officials have decided Waterworld will remain closed for the season.
They say the health and safety of the people in the community come first.
