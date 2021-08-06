Watermelon Festival kicks off in downtown Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Heading out to the Watermelon Festival you'll likely come across the bright orange and green truck of KK's Concessions. Tim Magruder and his wife Karen run the food truck.

Magruder says "It's just the two of us. We don't have any other outside help. We just do our, we each have our half of the trailer and I know where my half is. And I stay in it! And it works very well. She's the cook and I'm the window person."

Kk's is one of a handful of vendors setting up shop in downtown Vincennes this weekend. The event celebrates the end of summer and Knox County's famous crop.

Courtney Welage with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce says, "Bringing it back again was obviously a no brainer. A good boost for the community especially going back to school time. It's really big for the kids. Saturday is really huge for our kids since that's when all the activities happen."

Saturday has events like pageants and seed spitting contests. Friday night has live music and a beer garden. But both days have expanded precautions for covid-19.

Welage explains, "The stage is a little bit bigger than it has been in the past so that we can social distance. Then we have handwashing stations set up across the grounds as well as sanitization stations."

Coordinators are also encouraging people to bring their own chairs or blankets. This way folks can stay with their own groups.

They're also keeping tabs on all those food trucks. To make sure everyone stays safe and healthy while celebrating.

Magruder says, "There's some new people here this year so come down. The weather is supposed to be good. We're going to hold Kevin to that. Absolutely. Come out and have a great weekend."