Some water wells may be close to drying out

Storm Team 10's David Siple talks about how some water wells in the Wabash Valley may be drying out due to the very dry conditions. He also talks to Smith Well Drilling in Terre Haute about the impacts of this dry weather.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE (WTHI) - As we know, it has been very dry throughout the Wabash Valley. And unfortunately, water-wells are beginning to slow down and dry up. Some of us in most cities are fortunate this time of year to run off of city water. But for those who have wells as their main source of water, may be running out. 

Devin Smith with Smith Well Drilling in Terre Haute says we aren’t close to where we were back in 2012 however some wells in the Wabash Valley are beginning to show signs of drying up. Water coming through faucets in your home may become slow. And those people are even starting to fill up their wells with water they go and get themselves from the city. Smith gives us more signs to look for if your well is beginning to dry up.
“You might notice some air in your line as the water table gets pulled down. Of course, running out of water is a big sign.”

The picture below gives us a good idea of where the main aquifers are located in Vigo County. 

The light blue area is the largest and easiest in Vigo Co. This is the Wabash River and Tributaries Outwash Aquifer System. The thickness ranges from 40 feet and up to 150 feet. 

The dark purple areas are the Dissected Till and Residuum/Till Veneer Aquifer system. 

For more information on this map, you can go to the Indiana DNR Website.

Some counties in the Wabash Valley are now under a moderate drought. The updated U.S. drought monitor has increased drought conditions in most of the region.

The forecast is looking fairly dry in the next couple of weeks and if we don’t see a good soaking rain, then the problem will become worse. Smith gives us important advice moving forward.
“If it gets dry even more than it is now, just be conservative with water. And hopefully, we get some rain here soon.”

So let’s hope we will see some rainfall in October. But if we don’t, be sure to cut down on water usage in your home and outside.

If you need to contact Smith Welling and Drilling, you can visit them at there website at https://www.smithwelldrillingandpumps.com/.

