Water rates to increase by nearly 24.5 percent in Shelburn

Monday night, the town council voted to adopt an ordinance that would raise water rates. It's the first time the town has seen a rate increase since 2007.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Shelburn, Indiana, you can expect to see higher water bills in the near future.

Monday night, the town council voted to adopt an ordinance that would raise water rates.

It's the first time the town has seen a rate increase since 2007.

News 10 caught up with Becky Hennecke who said things are already high enough.

"It's a small community, and I think people are already paying higher bills than what they should be paying, and a lot of those people just can't afford it, so I disagree with it, because I think it's already high enough," said Hennecke.

It's a 24.5  percent water rate increase.

City officials said based off the average 4,000 gallons used per household, it breaks down to an extra $10 dollars a month.

As infrastructure continues to age, officials said they need to get ahead of the game before things get worse.

"We have water wells, and the wells are 30, going to be 32-years-old, and they're going to need re-lined and that's going to cost several thousand dollars," said Jay Southwood, Clerk-Treasurer.

While this isn't something they wanted to do, city officials said it's necessary.

He wants residents to know this isn't going to just impact them.

"When you have a small utility like we do, the town council plus myself, we're rate payers also. We're water customers, so it affects our pocket books as it does our constituents," said Southwood.

Sparks said she's concerned for the elderly and those in the area that live on a fixed income.

"They'll probably have to do without a lot of things. I mean, have things shut off some of them will, or get behind. It's going to hurt them," said Hennecke.

While the increase has passed, you won't see it impacting your wallet just yet.

Higher rates will be reflected on your May bill.

