Watching out for diabetes through eye exams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This month is diabetes awareness month.

Health experts want to remind you that annual eye exams can help detect the illness early.

Diabetes is a disease that impacts a person's blood sugar levels.

It can cause issues with your vision.

Health officials can use a dilated eye exam to test for diabetes.

The eye exam can see things you might not be able to see until it gets too bad.

Experts say if it is happening in your eye, it's happening throughout your body.

An eye exam can help prevent damage that can not be reversed.

Symptoms of diabetes include increased thirst and urination, fatigue, and vision changes.