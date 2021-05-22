Watch your step! Snakes are out and about!

If you've gone out in the yard or walked on a trail, you may have seen a snake moving through, but, what if you found one in your home? One local Wabash Valley resident shared with News 10 how a hissing sound had her family in a frenzy!

"She comes out and she's like mom! Mom! Mom! There's something hissing under my room," said Seelyville resident, Jessica Nuckols.

Nuckols was caught by surprise when she went into her daughter's room and found a snake exploring!

"Her room was kind of dark, but I look under the bed and there's about a five-foot snake give or take. So, it was kind of skinny but scary enough," Nuckols explained.

Nuckols said she sprang into action, put on an oven mitt, grabbed the snake by the head, and ran it outside.

Several Wabash Valley residents have spotted the slithering reptile in their yard as well.

News 10 received several photos of various non-venomous snakes across the viewing area.

Nate Engbrecht, a herpetologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said Indiana has four species of venomous snakes. He explained that although snakes can be scary, he encourages you not to kill them.

"Snakes do play a role in the ecosystem. They are a part of the food chain. If you have a rat snake hanging around your house, you know, I sometimes suggest that people just consider it free pest control for the mice population," said Engbrecht.

According to Engbrecht, snakes are more afraid of you than you are of them.

"When you think about the size of a human compared to the size of a snake, they almost certainly see you as a potential predator. They don't want to mess with you, they don't want to attack you. They're mostly either going to flee, or they're going to maybe freeze in place and just try to stay unnoticed," he said.

If you find yourself too close to a snake for comfort, some signs that it could be preparing to defend itself are hissing, pulling its head back, and or vibrating its tail.

As for Nuckols, she said the snake didn't try to bite her and she didn't want to hurt it either.

If you spot a snake and would like to know what type of snake it is, you can email your photos to Engbrecht at herpsurveys@dnr.in.gov.