Clear

Watch out for potholes! Know what to do if you hit one

The wave of cold followed by warmer temperatures has created many potholes. You know it when your car hits one. And, you also know the damage can be a pain. Burger Chrysler Jeep in Terre Haute has some tips for drivers.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 10:49 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The wave of cold followed by warmer temperatures has created many potholes. You know it when your car hits one. And, you also know the damage can be a pain.

Burger Chrysler Jeep in Terre Haute has some tips for drivers.

Check your tires

Check your tire pressure. Car experts recommend that you keep all four tires are even. Tire pressure differs depending on the car. But, Burger Chrysler says check the inside the label located on the inside of the inside of the driver's door. It will tell you exactly where your car's tire pressure should be set. 

Tire alignment

Pot holes can take the alignment out on your car. Take a look at your car. If you see abnormal wear and tears on your car, Burger Chrysler says it might be too late. 

Alignment issues with your car are something you can't see. Car experts say if you hit a pothole and don't see any serious damage from the outside, still have it looked out. Chances are it could be the alignment. 

Experts say the scariest thing about hitting a pot hole is the damage that you can't see. If you have a flat tire or broken wheel, the damage is obvious. They say it's important to get your car checked out, regardless.

Make sure your car is ready for emergencies

The chances that you end up on the side of the road are higher with colder weather.

Experts recommend you keep an emergency kit that may include:

-blanket

-flashlight

-cat liter (can help tires from getting stuck)

-jumper cables

-snacks

-extra phone charger

-warm clothes

-water bottle

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road